WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kosovo parliament elects Vjosa Osmani as president
Lawmakers in Kosovo elected and swore in a new president for a five-year term, the Balkan nation's second female leader in the post-war period.
Kosovo parliament elects Vjosa Osmani as president
In this file photo, acting president in Kosovo Vjosa Osmani speaks during a news conference after preliminary results of the parliamentary election in Pristina, Kosovo, February 15, 2021. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 4, 2021

MPs have elected Kosovo's most popular politician Vjosa Osmani as president, overcoming an opposition boycott that had kept parliament short of a quorum one day earlier.

The 38-year-old law professor, one of the standard bearers of a younger political generation determined to fight corruption, received 71 votes from among the 82 lawmakers present, meaning she is "elected President of the Republic", speaker Glauk Konjufca said.

Osmani was backed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his leftist movement Vetevendosje which claimed more than 50 percent of the vote in a general election in February.

READ MORE: Kosovo poised to elect Vjosa Osmani as new president

The Sunday win followed a stalemate that had prevented her from being elected late Saturday.

RECOMMENDED

Osmani stood in as president for several months for Hashim Thaci, a former guerilla leader who was charged last November with war crimes.

In addition to economic problems and social tension that remains following its war with Serbia in the 1990s, Kosovo has struggled to stem the coronavirus which has killed 1,900 people.

READ MORE:Kosovo govt toppled by no-confidence vote amid coronavirus

READ MORE:Former Kosovo president Thaci denies war crimes

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales