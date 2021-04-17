The EU, Russia and Iran have hailed progress at nuclear talks as discussions resumed in Vienna following an attack on one of Tehran's nuclear sites.

The talks also took place on Saturday just a day after Iran said it had started producing uranium at 60-percent purity following an explosion at its Natanz nuclear facility that it blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The Iran had warned it would sharply ramp up its enrichment of uranium earlier this week.

A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told AFP on Saturday the agency had "verified" that Iran had begun this process and that according to Tehran the enrichment level was 55.3 percent.

IAEA inspectors have taken a sample to check and will report back to member states in due course, the agency added.

News of Tehran's latest actions cast a shadow over the talks in Vienna aimed at rescuing a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers that the United States ditched almost three years ago.

European Union envoy Enrique Mora said on Saturday that "progress has been made in a far from easy task. We need now more detailed work".

Russian ambassador to Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov added that "participants took note with satisfaction of the progress made so far and expressed determination to continue negotiations with a view to complete the process successfully as soon as possible".

'Common final goal'

The discussions involved EU officials and representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran.

The talks are aimed at determining which sanctions the United States should lift and the measures Iran has to take in order to rein in Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran delegation head Abbas Araghchi remarked on Telegram that "a good discussion took place within the joint commission.