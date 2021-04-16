Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its biannual flagship report, World Economic Outlook (WEO), which is usually announced during IMF’s traditional pow-wows - annual gatherings together with the World Bank, in autumn and spring.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, IMF and the World Bank have been holding these meetings virtually. The recent report is more optimistic than its previous editions published after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought on the worst global recession since World War II.

The world economy, in real terms, contracted 3.3 percent in 2020, according to estimates by IMF staff. Advanced economies (AEs) contracted 4.7 percent, while emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) shrank 2.2 percent last year.

Among G-20 economies, only China and Turkey, both EMDEs, registered overall positive growth in 2020. In Europe, Turkey and Ireland were the only economies that recorded growth, while the European Union, as a block of 27 economies, contracted 6.1 percent in 2020.

The successful administration of vaccines in several countries has brought optimism and encouraged international economic organisations and economists to revise global growth projections for 2021 and onwards. The IMF’s recent report projects 6 percent real GDP growth for the global economy in 2021, 0.8 percentage points higher than its projection in October 2020.

Economic recovery across the world will vary from country to country, mainly due to ‘uneven and unfair’ – as described by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – distribution of vaccine among countries.

Yet, the possibility of eventual vaccination across the world diminishes uncertainties to a significant extent, if not at all. Coupled with policy response and financial support from governments to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and prop up the economy, economists will find themselves in perfect position to make bold estimates about future.

Robust growth is in part a result of the base effect. In 2020, the global economy suffered a $3 trillion loss in terms of GDP at purchasing power parity. While this provides a base, hence a denominator effect, for stronger recovery, it is also a fact that one-third of the growth will go towards making up for the loss in 2020, to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Growth forecast for 2021