In a recent study, The Maritime Policy & Strategy Research Center of Israel’s Haifa University concluded that the Turkish Navy is now the strongest maritime force in the region.

The report also argued that Turkey’s growing naval power poses a potential threat and future challenge for Israel.

Haifa University Maritime Policy & Strategy Research Center’s latest annual assessment warned Israel that Tel Aviv should seriously consider the “potential threat“ posed by Ankara.

According to Colonel Shlomo Guetta, one of the report’s authors, Ankara is building a Navy that characterises a regional power and can conduct long-range operations.

It also goes on to suggest that Turkey’s growing naval power should be considered as a growing concern in Israel as Ankara is upgrading its submarine fleet with six advanced subs that will be completed in the coming years.

Around 12-14 modern submarines are expected to be fielded by Turkey and the report also claims that the development gives Ankara an overwhelming advantage against Israel.

The Turkish construction of multipurpose frigates and corvettes, which are being armed by Atmaca missiles and were tested by the country last February successfully, was also mentioned.

Atmaca is touted as a high-precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike anti-ship missile that can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates and corvettes. Turkish Naval Forces’ inventory currently has the US-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles which are expected to be replaced by the Atmaca missiles that boast additional superior features.