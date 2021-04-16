A document has emerged from the Slovenian government envisioning new borders for Balkan countries in what would represent a significant regional political realignment.

The unofficial diplomatic document titled simply the "Western Balkans - the way forward" has apparently landed on the President of the European Council's table, Charles Michel.

Neither the European Union (EU) nor the Slovenian government has denied the authenticity of the document first published in the Slovenian investigative news outlet 'Necenzurirano,' which has set Balkan capitals abuzz with speculation about why this document was produced and leaked now.

Following the dissolution of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, the Balkans' main points of contestation are the "unresolved issues of Serbs, Albanians and Croatians," says the document.

The two-page document envisions a redrawing of borders that would see Bosnia partitioned between Serbia, Croatia and a remaining Muslim majority entity for Bosnians. There would be a unification between Kosovo and Albania, two mainly majority ethnic Albanian countries, which could include parts of North Macedonia where Albanians make up more than 25 percent of the population.

The proposals are nothing short of radical, but ultimately, the document says the current set up is unsustainable and unworkable over the long term.

While the Dayton accords stopped the Bosnian War in the early 1990s and the NATO campaign put an end to ethnic cleansing in Kosovo by Serbia later that decade, "the key issues nevertheless remained unresolved," says the document.

Between 1992-1995 Serb forces in Bosnia embarked on a campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Muslims, which left more than 65,000 dead and the mass rape of women.

The war culminated in the single largest massacre in Srebrenica, which left more than 8,300 Bosnian Muslim men dead at the hands of Serb troops while international forces watched. Ultimately millions were displaced, altering the demographic map of pre-war Bosnia.

In 1999, Kosovo, a then Albanian majority autonomous region of Serbia, experienced its own ethnic cleansing, which left more than 10,000 dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, which Serbia does not recognise, but more than 100 other countries do.

A recipe for unlocking a regional deadlock?

While Kosovo has set up functioning institutions, albeit operating imperfectly, Bosnia has struggled to create a unified system owing to intransigent Serb and Croatian political forces.

Bosnia has 5 presidents, 14 parliaments, 136 ministers and hundreds of political representatives, making it one of the most complicated systems of governance in the world. That's mainly due to the Dayton accords, which froze ethnic divisions in time.

The Slovenian paper seeks a controversial but novel solution to the interlocking regional deadlocks built over the last few decades.

"The Serb national issues can be largely solved by joining a large part of Republika Srpska with Serbia. In this case, Serbia is willing to agree on joining Kosovo with Albania," says the document.

For some Bosnians, this might be a bitter pill to contend with. It would effectively reward Serbia for the ethnic cleansing it carried during the Bosnian war and, in part, fulfil an aim of that war - a Greater Serbia.

However, should the plan be accepted by international powers and regional countries, it could allow Bosniaks to "gain an independently functioning state and assume full responsibility for it," says the document, something Bosniaks arguably lack - but may not be willing to trade in this case.

For Albanians in the Balkans, the deal would correct a historical problem that has resulted in the odd situation of most ethnic Albanians living outside of the Albanian state's borders.

Albanians in Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia have faced periodic bouts of discrimination resulting in rebellions.