Jamrud, a town in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, is home to hundreds of caves where many families dwell - some of whom have been living there for three decades. They don't get to enjoy any creature comforts: no gas for cooking, no drinking water, no electricity.

“I've been living in this cave for 8 years. I have three daughters, unfortunately my husband is mentally challenged but he is engaged in a daily wage job as a labourer. My sister-in-law is also living with us in this cave. She has five kids,” said 50-year-old Shan Bibi, who lives in Gudar, a village only a few kilometres away from Jamrud.

With no gas or electric heaters, many women end up trekking over to far-flung mountains to gather dry wood to be able to cook.

60-year-old Hairan Gul has been living in the caves since childhood.

“We have been living here since our forefathers lived here. I have two daughters and a son. Due to non-availability of electricity, we use solar panels which enable us to light up bulbs so that our kids can study.”

Mashranga, 55, keeps goats and hens to sell their milk and eggs to earn a living.

“As there is no other means of earning in these dry mountains of Gudar. As I have three sons and two daughters, my animals are the sole reason they are getting an education,” she said.