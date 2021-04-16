Police have scoured a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and searched the suspected gunman's home looking for a motive for the latest mass shooting to rock the US, as family members of the eight victims spent agonizing hours awaiting word on their loved ones.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter said. The investigators searched a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media, the officials said.

A FedEx spokesperson said the suspect was a former employee at the facility.

At least eight people were shot and killed during a mass shooting at the facility in Indianapolis.

Several others were injured and went to local hospitals, police spokesperson Genae Cook said at an early morning news conference Friday.

At least four people were hospitalised, including one person with critical injuries.

Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police said the gunman shot and killed himself and the public were not believed to be in immediate danger.

Indianapolis police said earlier that they had not yet discovered the gunman's motive for opening fire with a rifle late Thursday night at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport.

Police Chief Randal Taylor noted that a “significant” number of employees at the facility are members of the Sikh community, and the Sikh Coalition later confirmed that members of the community were among the wounded and killed.

