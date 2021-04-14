US President Joe Biden has warned the Taliban he would hold them accountable on Afghanistan after the US exit and pressed nations including Pakistan to play supportive roles.

"We will hold the Taliban accountable for its commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the US or its allies from Afghan soil. The Afghan government has made that commitment to us as well," Biden said on Wednesday in a speech announcing an end to America's longest war.

"We will ask other countries in the region to support Afghanistan, especially Pakistan, as well as Russia, China, India and Turkey."

Notably not naming Iran, Biden said that the countries in the region "have a significant stake in the stable future" of Afghanistan.

Pakistan is the historic backer of the Taliban, whose 1996-2001 regime was ousted by a US invasion following the September 11 attacks.

'I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth'

His plan is to pull out all American forces – numbering 2,500 now – by this September 11, the anniversary of the attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan.

The US cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden said.

The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.

No hasty exit

“It is time to end America’s longest war,” Biden said, but he added that the US will “not conduct a hasty rush to the exit."