While Israel operates outside of international law, inconsistent and contradicting interpretations thereof are employed, and indeed necessary, for Israel’s backers to secure Tel Aviv’s colonial grip on Palestine and conceal structural human rights violations.

According to what narrative is currently suitable, the Israeli regime presents Palestine either as a non-state or as a foreign country.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) officially opened an investigation into war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Israeli government condemned the ICC and chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, accusing them of antisemitism.

Israel is not a signatory to the ICC and thusly claims it has no obligations. This week, Israel reiterated that it “completely rejects” any assertion made by the court. However, the controversy surrounding these latest events highlights the importance of approaching the situation in Palestine through international law.

A history of oppression

While the ICC’s probe is a significant step forward regarding justice and accountability in Palestine, it only focuses on a marginal portion of Israeli atrocities. The probe takes into consideration the situation since 2014, when Israel launched another large-scale war on Gaza.

Palestinians have been victimised since the emergence of the racist settler-colonial project of Zionism. Israel’s ongoing human rights violations have been well-documented since the colony was officially founded in 1948 through a campaign of terror and ethnic cleansing, also known as the Nakba.

Israel’s maltreatment of international law is obvious. The Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits an occupying power from transferring its own population to occupied territory. It forbids forcible deportation of people from occupied territories. Population transfer and expulsion are, however, at the core of the Israeli settlement industry.

Daily life in Palestine is characterised by a plethora of colonial Israeli policies, including home demolitions, evictions, killings, extensive use of force, detention, and torture.

Numerous scholars as well as rights organisations have suggested that Israel’s actions amount to genocide .

Israel’s contradictory rhetoric

Israel has managed to avoid obligations under international law not only due to its role as a Western power, but also by insisting on a contradicting rhetoric.

While Israel controls all of Palestine and keeps the West Bank and Gaza under military occupation – effectively preventing Palestinian statehood – Israel simultaneously treats the Occupied Territories as a foreign country.

Israeli politicians openly consider all of Palestine to be Israel, justifying this through biblical references and colonial endeavours. The West Bank is referred to as “Judea and Samaria.” Israeli maps do not show Palestine. In fact, as Israel was created on top of, rather than alongside Palestine, any visibility of Palestinian national consciousness may jeopardise the colonial project.

The inconsistent approach becomes apparent, for example, through Israel’s blockade of Gaza or when Israel refuses to vaccinate Palestinians.

According to Article 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, Israel, as the occupying power, islegally required to protect Palestinians. It is obliged to use preventive means to combat thespread of epidemics. Israel ignores this. Any actual aid given to Palestinians is presented as a benevolent gesture. In fact, Israel’s handling of the pandemic was internationally commended .

The practice of holding people under military subjugation while denying them basic human rights is called apartheid - a crime legally sanctioned under international law.