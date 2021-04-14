Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Islamabad will outlaw a hardline religious group after two police officers were killed in protests orchestrated over country’s ties with France over French cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad.

Tehrik-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which has made the denunciation of blasphemy against Islam its rallying cry, has held three days of violent protests in which more than 100 police officers have been hurt. It is demanding the government expel the French ambassador and endorse a boycott of French products.

"We have decided to ban the TLP," Rashid told reporters in Islamabad.

Police cleared a key road that was blocked by demonstrators on the outskirts of Islamabad. But they were still trying to bring the situation under control in Rawalpindi, Lahore and elsewhere, officials said on Wednesday.

The government action comes two days after the arrest of Saad Rizvi, head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, sparked protests by his supporters.

Police said two officers died after being wounded in clashes in Lahore, the country's second-biggest city, while the TLP said three of its supporters were killed.

Police have not commented on the reported TLP deaths.

Police said Tuesday that he had been charged under anti-terrorism laws.

"A group or party shouldn't even think of dictating the state's policy," Fawad Chaudhry, the science and technology minister, told reporters, calling for the protests to be resolved peacefully.

The demonstrations began on Monday after police arrested Rizvi for threatening protests if the government did not expel France’s ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.