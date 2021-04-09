Myanmar's own ambassador to the United Nations has pressed for a no-fly zone and sanctions as international pressure has grown on the military junta to end a deadly crackdown and restore democracy.

The United States and European nations pleaded for action at a meeting of the UN Security Council where a Southeast Asian summit on the crisis was taking shape, but the junta remained defiant and refused entry to a UN special envoy.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who has passionately rejected the February 1 coup and brushed aside the junta's claims that he no longer represents Myanmar, told the Security Council that there has been a "lack of adequate and strong action" despite hundreds of deaths, including of children.

"Your collective, strong action is needed immediately," said Kyaw Moe Tun, in virtual remarks as he sat before the Myanmar and UN flags.

"I strongly believe that the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, will not let these atrocities keep going on in Myanmar."

The ambassador called for a no-fly zone to "avoid further bloodshed caused by the military air strikes on civilian areas."

READ MORE: Internet access restricted in Myanmar as information blackout worsens

Arms embargo

He also asked for an international arms embargo and the freezing of bank accounts associated with members of the military and their families.

All foreign direct investment should also be suspended until the restoration of the democratically elected government, the ambassador said.

China and Russia wield veto power at the Security Council and generally oppose international sanctions, although Beijing – the top ally of Myanmar's military – has voiced growing concern about instability in its neighbor.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said the military "needs to feel the cost associated with its horrific actions" after ignoring previous condemnation.

"Will the Council quibble over language in yet another statement or will we act to save the lives of the Burmese people?" she said, using Myanmar's former name of Burma.

Estonia, a non-permanent member of the Council, called for work on a resolution that would include sanctions and an arms embargo.

READ MORE: More bloodshed in Myanmar after military opens fire on protesters

ASEAN summit

With violence rising and refugees flowing out of Myanmar's borders, regional powers have stepped up efforts to find a resolution.

A long-mulled summit on Myanmar of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will take place on April 20, Nathalie Broadhurst, France's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council.