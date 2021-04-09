With the global pandemic turning the working world on its head and triggering an unprecedented wave of unemployment, a mindset shift around what counts as ‘work’ and work-life balance has begun to take centre stage.

Times of crises, after all, have a tendency of challenging entrenched dogmas and systems, thrusting once radical ideas into the realm of possibility.

One of them is the four-day week. With more people operating from their homes than ever before, revolutionary working practices are becoming more feasible and some are calling to take advantage of this new window of flexibility to rethink how we conceptualise work.

In The Case for a Four-Day Week, authored by researchers from the New Economic Foundation think tank, a shorter workweek should be at the heart of a post-pandemic recovery.

But are we ready to bury the five-day, 9-to-5 grind and usher in a shorter workweek?

“Two years ago, most businesses would say no, you couldn’t do it,” entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Barnes, one of the pioneers behind the four-day week, told TRT World.

“What the pandemic has done is shown us that the traditional model is not necessary for the operation of business. It challenged the fallacy of time in the office being equated with productivity.”

One of the problems with the pandemic-induced ‘working-from-home’ approach is that hours are getting longer, said Barnes, adding that the four-day week would function as a much needed “circuit breaker”.

The takeaway is that working longer doesn’t make you more productive, as studies have consistently borne out. And with more disposable time, people are less likely to indulge in unhealthy convenience foods or carbon-intensive activities.

A four-day model would see 560 million fewer miles being driven every week, making a measurable impact on pollution.

Being chronically overworked is an increasingly common affliction. With millions suffering from work-related mental health conditions every year, reduction in workweek can have tangible benefits for employees while saving on public health costs. In the UK alone, over 15 million working days are lost per year due to work-related stress.

In the midst of the pandemic, some companies have started testing the model in a bid to prevent employee burnout and maintain work-life balance.

One of them is Elephant Ventures, a New York-based software and data engineering firm.

“Our Philippines team was on a 4 day week for four-five years already and we perceived them to have outsized efficiency as a result,” founder and president Art Shectman told TRT World. Due to the pandemic, the firm gave up their global offices last March, and with a fully distributed team there were no longer any barriers to test it in the US.

The pilot ran last August for two months, with employees working 10–11-hour days, Monday thru Thursday, for two months. The result was a 15 to 20 percent productivity boost, said Shectman, adding that the move has been “extremely good for retention” and that the staff loved having a three-day weekend.

Pre- and post-pilot company surveys revealed that employees felt it gave them a healthier work-life balance and enhanced focus during the workweek. The compressed workweek was so well received in the end that the company has adopted it permanently.

A growing trend?

Wellbeing and sustainability metrics alone are not enough for businesses to take the leap – unless there’s a positive impact on profitability.

Barnes has first-hand knowledge of implementing a four-day week as the founder and CEO of Perpetual Guardian. The New Zealand financial services firm was one of the world’s first private companies to embrace it in 2018.

Over an eight-week trial, the firm’s 240 staff switched from a five-day to a four-day week and maintained their salary. The results were significant: not only was there a 20 percent boost in productivity and no drop in work output, but employees felt less stressed, happier and more creative.

The move was so popular that management ended up allowing employees to opt into the policy to work 30 hours instead of 37.5, only a few months after the trial ended. Perpetual Guardian is twice as productive on a per capita basis as its nearest competitor today.

A number of corporates and SME businesses have followed suit since.

Microsoft Japan and Shake Shack both introduced four-day trials in 2019, hoping to increase employee satisfaction and attract talent. Microsoft said it saw increased productivity by 40 percent, making up for the 20 percent drop in staff attendance.

Toyota adopted reduced hours in several of its factories; Shopify in Canada gave staff Fridays off between June and August last year; Unilever’s New Zealand office announced in November that it would embark on a year-long trial.

Last month, Spain made headlines as its government agreed to launch a nationwide pilot for companies interested in experimenting with a four-day workweek.

“With the four-day work week (32 hours), we’re launching into the real debate of our times,” said Inigo Errejon, of the leftwing Mas Pais party that put forward the plan. “It’s an idea whose time has come.”

The trial is expected to begin in September and last three years, with €50 ($60) million in EU funding on tap to compensate around 200 companies for reducing their employee's work week without slashing salaries.

The concept behind the four-day week isn’t all that new. Some famous thinkers had prophesied a reduction in work time: economist John Maynard Keynes argued nearly a century ago that by 2030 we would all be working fifteen-hour weeks, while Karl Marx made it central to his post-capitalist vision in which a shortened work week would be a “basic prerequisite” for realising freedom.

The prospect of greater efficiency leading to more leisure time was supposed to be a consequence of technology. Automation reduces labour time, which should mean fewer working hours as more value is created by labour in less time.

But mechanisation has not inevitably led to less toil. In Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time, James Suzman explains that technological progress on its own does not deliver a “happy life” or “abundant leisure”.