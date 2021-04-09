Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, the Buckingham Palace announced.

He recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Here is how prominent figures around the world reacted to Prince Philip's death:

UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh inspired the lives of countless young people.

"It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.

"He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era.

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.

"He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.

"With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

"We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen."

Turkey's President Erdogan

Turkey’s president extended his condolences to the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the loss of Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh.

“Upon the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, spouse of Queen Elizabeth II, I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of my country and the Turkish nation,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

“I share the sorrow of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom,” Erdogan added.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed "deep sadness" over the passing of Prince Philip saying he will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen."

"Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others," Trudeau said on behalf of this Commonwealth nation, adding that "the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights."

Israel's Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Britain's Prince Philip will be "much missed" and paid tribute to his role in public life.

Philip "was the consumate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world", Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury

"I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service."

UK opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer