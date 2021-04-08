A respiratory doctor has testified that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen and that police officer Derek Chauvin's knee was on his neck almost all the time he was facedown in the street with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, told the jury at Chauvin's murder and manslaughter trial that he had watched videos of Floyd's May 25, 2020 arrest "hundreds of times."

"Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen," Tobin told the nine-woman, five-man jury hearing the high-profile case in a heavily guarded Minneapolis courtroom.

"This caused damage to his brain," he said, and arrhythmia – an irregular heartbeat – which "caused his heart to stop."

The 45-year-old Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a video taken by a bystander kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old African-American man gasped and complained repeatedly that he "can't breathe."

The video of Floyd's arrest touched off protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

Tobin said Floyd's breathing weakened because he was "squeezed" face down on the street, handcuffed and with Chauvin and other police officers on his neck and back.

Tobin said that as a doctor in an intensive care unit in a busy Chicago hospital he is "extremely familiar with seeing people die, unfortunately."

He provided commentary as a graphic video of what he said was the moment of Floyd's death was shown to an attentive jury.

"You can see his eyes, he's conscious, and then you see that he isn't," he said. "One second he's alive and one second he is no longer.

"That's the moment the life goes out of his body."

Health conditions, drugs not a factor

Eric Nelson, Chauvin's defence attorney, has suggested that Chauvin's body weight was actually on Floyd's shoulder or back at times and not on his neck.

Tobin disagreed and said that even after Floyd had stopped breathing, Chauvin continued to pin him down on the street.

"Officer Chauvin's left knee is virtually on the neck for the vast majority of the time," he said. "More than 90 percent of the time in my calculations."