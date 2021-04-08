President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland have announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the United States, in what the White House described as a first step to curb mass shootings, community bloodshed and suicides.

The new measures, announced on Thursday, include plans for the Justice Department to crack down on self-assembled "ghost guns," and make "stabilising braces" – which effectively turn pistols into rifles – subject to registration under the National Firearms Act.

Biden said he will ask the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to release an annual report on firearms trafficking in the United States, and make it easier for states to adopt "Red Flag" laws that flag at-risk individuals who own guns.

Biden also outlined more ambitious goals that he needs the support of Congress to accomplish, including reintroducing a ban on assault weapons and passing a nationwide Red Flag law.

"Enough prayers," Biden said. "Time for some action."

'Public health crisis'

"Today we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said, speaking in the Rose Garden.

He noted another mass shooting in South Carolina this week.

"This is an epidemic, for God's sake, and it has to stop," Biden said.

Family members whose children were killed at the Sandy Hook, Connecticut, school massacre in 2012 and the shooting at Marj ory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 attended the hearing, and Biden thanked them for attending, saying he understood it would remind them of the awful days when they got the calls.

He assured them, “We’re absolutely determined to make change."

'More tragedy than we can bear'

Biden, a Democrat who has a long history of advocating for gun restrictions, has come under pressure to step up action after recent mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia.