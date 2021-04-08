The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself, a source who was briefed on the investigation and local media say.

Adams, 32, a former National Football League player, was found dead in a nearby house hours after the killings of five people at the home of Dr Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

The newspaper, citing "law enforcement sources," said police believe Adams took his life after they surrounded the house he was in.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak publicly, said Adams' parents live near the doctor's home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor. The source said Phillips killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber weapon.

Adams, 33, played as a defensive back for multiple teams including the 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons after starring at South Carolina State. He also suffered multiple injuries in the NFL, including concussions and a broken left ankle.

The York County coroner’s office said Dr Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5.

A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalised with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office's spokesperson Trent Faris said.

Faris said deputies were called around 4:45 pm (2045 GMT) on Wednesday to the Lesslies' home, and spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him in a nearby home.