The United States has said it is restoring assistance to the Palestinians severed under former president Donald Trump with an announcement of $235 million.

President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday the United States would again support the UN agency caring for Palestinian refugees with a contribution of $150 million.

The United States will also offer $75 million in economic and development assistance for the West Bank and Gaza and $10 million for peace building efforts.

"US foreign assistance for the Palestinian people serves important US interests and values. It provides critical relief to those in great need, fosters economic development and supports Israeli-Palestinian understanding, security coordination and stability," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

READ MORE: What does Biden's restoration of aid to Palestinians mean?

Covid-added hardships

The funding is in addition to $15 million earlier announced by the United States in Covid assistance to the Palestinians amid criticism that Israel, a leader in vaccinating its own people, has not taken similar initiatives in territories under its occupation.