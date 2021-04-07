Ukraine has been embroiled in both a military and political conflict with Moscow since 2014, when pro-Western protests toppled a Russia-backed government.

For Russia, Ukraine's capital Kiev was its first seat of governance in the late 9th century. Moscow cannot seemingly accept that Kiev is led by a pro-Western government, and, as a result, instead supports and arms anti-Western rebels in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. Moscow also occupied Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

In 2015, military engagements between pro-Russian rebels and the central Ukrainian state armed forces ended through a ceasefire mediated by Germany and France. Despite the ceasefire, sporadic fights have continued until now. Recently, with their military build-up across the Ukrainian border, Russia has signalled that it may launch another military operation against Ukraine, leading to policymakers in Kiev to push their political agenda to join NATO.

But will NATO risk accepting a new member, especially one that is under a direct Russian threat?

The very acceptance of NATO risks a war for Ukraine, something all sides scarcely want, say experts.

Article 5, the collective defence principle of NATO’s founding treaty, says that “an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.”

The article also states that “if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties,” burdening members of the alliance with an obligation to defend the attacked ally “including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.”

Ukraine’s best option

Ukraine is thought of as a weak state compared to Russia’s enormous military machine, considered the world’s second most powerful army. But it knows very well that it can’t stand against Moscow without outside support during a possible war. The country has still had little control over eastern Ukraine, the stronghold of pro-Russian rebels.

NATO, which was originally established to stand against the rising power of the communist Soviet Union, the predecessor state of the Russian Federation, is the best option for Kiev when it comes to defending itself against Moscow.

"NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbass. Ukraine's MAP (NATO Membership Action Plan) will be a real signal for Russia," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a pro-Western politician. He also expressed his hope to be invited to join the MAP this year.

In the face of stiff Russian opposition, which described Kiev’s intention to join the Western alliance as a “belligerent topic”, Americans appear to be cautious about Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects.

"We are strong supporters of them, we are engaged with them… but that is a decision for NATO to make," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, on Tuesday.

Psaki’s rhetoric suggested that Ukraine’s NATO membership is a long shot for Washington. While the US has recently imposed sanctions on both China and Russia, its traditional political rivals, it wants to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ukraine.