KYIV, Ukraine – "In people's hearts, Crimea has always been an inalienable part of Russia.”

That’s what Russian President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers and senators seven years ago, on March 18, 2014, after “accepting” Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula “back into Russia.”

He finger-counted the locations where Czarist and Soviet armies fought major battles, and added that “each of these sites is sacred for us, these are symbols of Russia’s military glory.”

Weeks before his speech, thousands of “little green people,” a nickname for Russian soldiers in unmarked green uniforms, sprung up all over Crimea taking over government buildings, military bases and key junctions.

What Putin didn’t mention in his speech that in Crimea’s history, the arrival of Russians meant war, deportations and militarization of the strategic peninsula that wedges into the Black Sea providing easy naval access to the Bosporus and northern Turkey, Russia’s old adversary.

And what Moscow did for the next seven years was a resumption of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s policies which made ethnic Russians the majority of Crimea’s population that backed the militarization.

“In his maniacal drive to purge Crimea of its natives and populated the peninsula with ethnic Russians Putin proved to be the real successor of Stalin,” Refat Chubarov, head of the Mejlis, an informal parliament of Crimean Tatars, Turkic-speaking natives of the peninsula who face persecution after the annexation, told Ukrainian lawmakers in 2017.

When imperial Russia annexed Crimea for the first time in 1783, the peninsula was ruled by a Muslim dynasty of Genghis Khan’s descendants whose subjects included Tatars, Greeks and Armenians.

There even was a handful of Goths, the last of the Germanic people that helped topple the Roman Empire. Adolf Hitler used their presence in Crimea to justify Berlin’s “right” to “resettle” the peninsula with Germans.

After the 1941-44 Nazi occupation of Crimea, Stalin ordered the genocidal deportation of every Tatar, Armenian and Greek – in cattle cars, with next to no food and no medical aid to the dying.

“During stops, soldiers yelled, ‘Got any dead? Bring them out!'” Nuri Emirvaliyev, a frail, 87-year-old Tatar historian who was 10 during the deportation, told this reporter in 2018 while recalling his family’s two-month-long odyssey in cattle cars to Soviet Uzbekistan.

Hundreds of thousands of ethnic Russian newcomers occupied the lands and houses of the deported, even though the peninsula became part of Soviet Ukraine in 1954.

These days, they comprise some 1.5 million of Crimea's population of 2.3 million, and most of the 250,000 ethnic Ukrainians are mostly Russian-speakers, Putin said.

Only in the late 1980s, Tatars were allowed to return to Crimea – without any compensation for lost property.

They were tacitly allowed to squat on small lots of former collective farmland or settle in the peninsula’s arid north, where Emirvaliyev’s house stands now – surrounded by grapevines and fig trees, and drowning in the smell of red roses.

These days, there’s a new wave of Russians – at least 200,000, according to Russian migration officials, settling on the peninsula.

One of them is Valentina Chevyakina, a former accountant from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk who moved to Crimea with her husband Sergey to open a gas station near the southern city of Yalta. Even though the pandemic decreased the number of customers, they don’t regret moving there.

“The climate is great, and we just love it here,” she told TRT World. “Back home, there are still heaps of snow, and here, the magnolias are blossoming.”

Communist Moscow thought Crimea was too close to Turkey, a NATO member.