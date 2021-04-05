Amidst tight security befitting the royal attendance, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi watched over a lavish celebratory procession of pharaohs - perhaps the symbolism was a bit too on the nose.

In 2018, Sisi won the presidential elections by 97.3 percent, a tally that the Pharaohs wouldn’t have been ashamed to garner.

The million dollar display, however, wasn’t just a tourist advertisement aimed at the outside world in which 22 past pharaohs were transported to a newly inaugurated museum. It’s also a story the country’s elite wants to tell its people.

“This ancient Egyptian civilisation was the pioneer of civility. It knew before anyone how to build a strong state. The foundation of which is science, knowledge and faith. The great Egypt with the greatest civilization that was the gift to all mankind," said the Egyptian announcer as the ‘Golden Parade’ of Pharaohs was underway.

Academics in the past have noted the use of the Pharaonic past by the modern nation state as a crutch to support Egyptian nationalism.

While Islam and being Arab still exerts a powerful influence on Egyptian identity, the modern state has not been shy about creating the idea of one continous state reaching thousands of years into the past.

In light of the procession on the weekend, some noted the potential contradiction inherent in the procession and the country’s broader Islamic identity.