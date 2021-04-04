Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar, adept at finding themes to tie together protests nationwide, have taken to the streets, holding painted eggs in a nod to Easter.

In the biggest city of Yangon, one group marched through the Insein district chanting and singing protest songs and cradling eggs bearing the slogan “Spring Revolution.” Many of the eggs also bore a drawing of the three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance to the February 1 coup.

In Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, protesters gathered at dawn on motorbikes to shout their defiance of the power grab that overthrew the democratically elected government.

Myanmar’s military has violently cracked down on protesters and others in opposition, with the latest civilian death toll since the coup at 557, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. More than 2,750 have been detained or sentenced, the group said.

