Turkey's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun has criticised a declaration made by retired admirals on the country's political matters.

On late Friday, 104 retired admirals from the Naval Forces issued a declaration on the government's policy towards the 1936 Montreux Straits Convention.

Speaking to local media on Monday, Altun said “we all know perfectly well what this antidemocratic memorandum insinuates."

"That memorandum has no meaning, except to wave one’s finger at the nation’s will and its elected representatives, as a leftover habit of the old guardianship regime. "

Altun said Turkey does not view the memorandum as innocent.

“The same people, who downplayed the July 15 coup attempt as ‘theatre’, now portray this attempt by 104 people, who issued a scandalous memorandum, to create a framework for tutelage, as a grievance,” he said.

10 retired admirals detained

Turkish authorities detained 10 retired admirals as part of an investigation, launched by the chief prosecutor in Ankara, over suspicions that they had reached "an agreement with the aim of committing a crime against the security of the state and the constitutional order,” Anadolu Agency reported.

Four others were not detained because of their advanced ages, but they were asked to report to authorities within three days, AA reported.

It's being reported that the declaration had hinted towards another coup attempt in the country.

Turkey had survived an attempted coup on July 15, 2016.

There's been heated debate in the country regarding the revision of the 1936 Montreux Straits Convention, control over Straits in Istanbul, and the government's recently approved plans for a new 45-km-long canal project.