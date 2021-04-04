Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election that will decide whether long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wins a fresh four-year mandate despite persistent concerns about graft in the European Union's poorest member state.

Opinion polls suggest Borissov's centre-right GERB will again be the largest party, with 28-29 percent of the vote, but will fall short of a majority and may struggle to build a stable coalition in a more fractured parliament.

That in turn could hamper Bulgaria's ability to tap effectively the European Union's $884 billion (750 billion euro) Recovery Fund to help rebuild its battered economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Low turnout expected

Borissov, 61, a burly ex-fireman in power almost without a break since 2009, has sought to showcase his successes in modernising Bulgaria's creaking infrastructure during a low-key campaign held amid surging coronavirus infections.

"We have built a stable base on which the country can develop further. Bringing Bulgaria back to the path of (economic) growth already this year is our main goal," Borissov wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

More than 6.7 million Bulgarians are eligible to vote, but pollsters expect a low turnout due to voters' fears of the coronavirus and a slow vaccine rollout.

Bulgaria weathered the first wave of the pandemic last year relatively well, but like other eastern European countries has suffered badly in the current wave. It is now recording about 4,000 new daily cases and has the second-highest Covid-related death rate in the EU after Hungary, Our World in Data shows.

Although hospitals are full, the government has eased some lockdown restrictions ahead of the vote, allowing restaurants to serve customers outdoors and cinemas and gyms to operate at 30 percent capacity. Kindergartens will reopen on April 5.