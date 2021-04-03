Five civilians, including a child, have been killed when a suicide bomber detonated himself at a tea shop in Mogadishu, Somalia's police said.

"Around 7 pm in the evening, a suicide bomber detonated himself at a tea shop frequented by the youth," police spokesman Sadiq Dudishe said in a statement on Saturday.

"Six people, four of them youth, a child, and the suicide bomber died in the blast. Four others were wounded."

'I saw several dead bodies'