WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombing in Somalia's capital leaves several dead
Suicide bomber detonates himself at a tea shop in Mogadishu, killing five people including a child, police say.
Suicide bombing in Somalia's capital leaves several dead
Suicide bomber detonated himself at a tea shop frequented by the youth, police say. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
April 3, 2021

Five civilians, including a child, have been killed when a suicide bomber detonated himself at a tea shop in Mogadishu, Somalia's police said.

"Around 7 pm in the evening, a suicide bomber detonated himself at a tea shop frequented by the youth," police spokesman Sadiq Dudishe said in a statement on Saturday.

"Six people, four of them youth, a child, and the suicide bomber died in the blast. Four others were wounded."

'I saw several dead bodies'

RECOMMENDED

A witness said the bomber walked into a crowd who were drinking tea in an open area near a police station.

"I was getting out of a restaurant just a few hundred metres away from where the blast occurred, I was shocked by the blast and it was huge. I saw people rushing to the scene and wounded being carried," said witness Ali Mohamed.  

"Police cordoned off the area, but I saw several dead bodies carried away in an ambulance, they were young men, two of them from the neighbourhood where I live," he added.  

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal