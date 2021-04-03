Turkey's exports have registered an all-time high March figure at $18.98 billion, the country's trade minister said.

In March, the country's exports rose 42.2 percent year-on-year, Ruhsar Pekcan said.

On the imports side, the figure was $23.6 billion in March, rising by 25.8 percent compared to the same month last year, according to Pekcan.

"Thus, Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrank 14.2 percent on an annual basis, dropping to $4.7 billion from $5.5 billion in March," she said.

The export-to-import coverage ratio was 80.2 percent this March, Pekcan added.

The trade minister also said Turkish exports were up 17.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021, hitting an all-time high quarterly figure of $50 billion. Imports amounted to $61 billion during the same period, up 9.7percent, though the foreign trade deficit was down 15.2 percent from the first quarter last year, registering an $11 billion decline, she said.

Pekcan underlined that despite the pandemic, Turkey's foreign trade painted a very positive picture adding: "Our success in exports in March and the first quarter of the year is also an indicator and guarantee of success in the coming period."

