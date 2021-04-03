The last ships stranded by the grounding of a giant container vessel in the Suez Canal have passed through the waterway, according to the canal authority, which said an investigation into the incident would report its findings soon.

"All the ships waiting in the waterway since the grounding of the... (MV) Ever Given have completed passage," Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Osama Rabie said in a statement on Saturday.

Rabie said some 85 ships passed the canal from both sides.

They include the last 61 ships out of the 422 that were queuing when the Ever Given container vessel was dislodged on Monday, thus ending the backlog of shipping that built up during the crisis, he added.

Probe results soon

International supply chains were thrown into disarray when the 400-metre-long Ever Given ran aground in the vital trade artery on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free her after extensive dredging and repeated tugging operations.

At the time, canal officials said that more than 420 ships had been waiting for the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship to be freed so they could make the crossing.

An SCA investigation began on Wednesday into what caused the vessel to run aground in the Suez Canal and block the waterway for six days, Rabie told the MBC Masr private TV late on Friday.

"The investigation is going well and will take two more days, then we will announce the results," he added.

