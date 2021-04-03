Al Shabab militants have attacked two key military bases in Somalia, detonating car bombs at both locations before engaging in an intense gun battle, an army official and witnesses said.

General Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, the commander of the infantry forces of the government, told The Associated Press on Saturday that "we lost nine of our soldiers and 11 others got wounded from our side."

He added, "from the Shabab, we killed 60 of their militias on one spot and 17 others near the other base," he said.

The bases, located about 100 km southwest of the capital Mogadishu, were struck by two explosions, witnesses said. A third explosion targeted a convoy of troops rushing to the bases from the capital after the attack, they added.

Several soldiers killed

Hussein Nur, a military officer, said the army lost "several" soldiers in the attack on Bariire and Awdhigle bases, without giving a precise number.

The army sent in reinforcements from other stations, who killed an unidentified number of attackers in the ensuing fight, he told Reuters news agency.

The army is now in control of both bases and the surrounding areas, he said, adding, "We are pursuing the militants in the surrounding jungle".

"The assailants tried to attack but thanks to our brave soldiers who knew about the tricks of the assailants, the militants were defeated and their wounded and dead bodies are strewn around, we will provide you the details later," army chief General Odowa Yusuf Rage told reporters.

Witness says military supplies torched