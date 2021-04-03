Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters.

At least five people were brutally killed after security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protests on Saturday.

Security forces in the central town of Monywa fired on a crowd killing thee people, the Myanmar Now news service said, while one man was shot and killed in another central town, Bago, and one in Thaton to the south, the Bago Weekly Journal online news portal reported.

Despite the killing of more than 550 people by security forces since the February 1 coup, protesters are coming out daily to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule.

Of those, 46 were children, according to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Some 2,751 people have been detained or sentenced, the group said.

Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government.

Late Friday, armed plainclothes police took five people into custody after they spoke with a CNN reporter in a Yangon market, local media reported, citing witnesses.

The arrests occurred in three separate incidents.

Two women reportedly shouted for help as they were being arrested, Myanmar Now news service reported. One police officer, who was carrying a gun, asked if “anyone dared to help them," a witness told the news service.

“They pointed their pistols at everyone—at passersby and at people in the store,” a witness said of two police officers who forcibly took away two other women in the market.

