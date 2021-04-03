A total of 231 asylum seekers have been rescued in the Aegean Sea in seven operations after they were pushed back by Greece into Turkish territorial waters, Turkey’s Coast Guard Command said.

The command said on Friday that the Greek Coast Guard dumped asylum seekers into the water near the island of Lesbos between 3.30 a.m. (0030GMT) and 12.33 p.m. (0933GMT) local time.

They were saved from rubber boats off Izmir, Balikesir and Canakkale provinces, it added.

Illegal pushbacks