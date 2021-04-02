French energy giant Total has shut its operations and withdrawn all staff from a site in northern Mozambique following last week's deadly militant attack in the area, security sources said.

"Total has gone," a security source in Maputo told AFP news agency, while a military source said separately that "all the facilities are abandoned. Total made a decision to evacuate all of its staff."

The company pulled all its staff and shut its Afungi natural gas project site amid ongoing clashes between Daesh-linked insurgents and the Mozambican military, sources with direct knowledge of the Afungi site's operations told Reuters news agency.

Total, which last week called off a planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

The situation around Palma is still highly volatile, with insurgents staging attacks on two security posts south of the town on Thursday, a source involved in providing support for humanitarian organisations on the ground told Reuters.

Authorities have confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by the insurgents that began last week in the coastal town of Palma, in a district near gas projects worth billions of dollars meant to transform Mozambique's economy.

Army's assurance to Total

Earlier on Friday, a Mozambique army spokesman was quoted as saying in a radio report that the Total project is beyond the reach of militants.

"It is protected... At no time was its integrity at stake," Radio Mozambique quoted army spokesman Chongo Vidigal as saying about Total's project on the Afungi Peninsula near Palma.

Radio Mozambique added in its report published late on Thursday that the area around the Total project was being patrolled day and night to repel any threat.

Mozambique's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.