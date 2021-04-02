Niger's new President Mohamed Bazoum has said he will make education and security a priority as he took the helm of a country racked by political tension and an insurgency that has killed more than 300 people this year.

His swearing-in on Friday took place two days after the government said it had foiled a coup.

Bazoum's inauguration marks the first democratic transition of power for a country that has seen four military coups since its independence from France in 1960.

Bazoum, 61, was elected in a February run-off poll that was contested by his main opponent Mahamane Ousmane, a former president who was toppled by a military coup in 1996.

Bazoum succeeds president Mahamadou Issoufou who is stepping down after serving two terms, in accordance with Niger's constitution.

Issoufou's decision to respect the constitution has been widely hailed and paves the way for Niger's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.

Fears of renewed violence

Fears, however, have been mounting that the inauguration could prompt more violence in Niger.

The latest massacre killing at least 137 people came on the same day the constitutional court certified Bazoum's electoral victory.

And at least 100 others were killed in villages near the border on the day that Niger announced the presidential election would go to a second round on February 21.

Security was tight on Friday in the capital, Niamey.

Bazoum is Issoufou's chosen successor and a longtime Cabinet minister who is from Niger's small ethnic Arab minority.

He was a former interior minister in Niger and is also a teacher by training.

Ousmane has contended that the latest vote was marred by fraud.

Niger's top court confirmed Bazoum's victory in March, but the ruling sparked protests in the capital Niamey in which at least two people were killed.

