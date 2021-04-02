Life is full of challenges and there are times when a human being faces hostilities in all walks of life — from homes to workplaces to schools and colleges. Sometimes, people confront you because of certain misunderstandings and exaggerations but then there are times when you face your real enemies- they can also be psychopaths.

While facing real or imaginary hostilities, human beings tend to get angry and want to defend themselves and their interests. But acting without the careful examination of events, could see one end up dealing with immense suffering and pain.

Modern experts, like Preston Ni, a writer and a life coach, think that people could find better ways to deal with hostilities if they were able to analyse their working and living environments fairly and effectively.

Ni observes that “with astute approach and assertive communication, you may turn aggression into cooperation, and coercion into respect.” If people are able to understand both their own interests and their counterparts’ positions in regard to different issues, they will be equipped to deal with potential hostilities in much better terms, Ni says.

But no matter what kind of confrontations people face and how much they understand their own situations, one needs to act methodically to deal with hostilities, applying different tactics, ranging from keeping a safe distance from troubles to avoiding escalation, according to Ni.

“Regardless of the reason, it’s important to respond proactively and effectively when your rights, interests and safety are at stake,” Ni said.

Different tactics

You might deal with a reckless driver or an unsympathetic boss or a random stalker. Be aware of what's happening around you and if necessary apply a rational distance, avoiding “engagement unless you absolutely have to”, says Ni. This advice could particularly be much more valuable these days under the pandemic.

Also, if you feel you could respond to a potential conflict later more profoundly, you could choose to de-escalate tensions rather than becoming more confrontational towards your counterparts, suggests the life coach, who wrote books like How to Successfully Handle Aggressive, Intimidating, and Controlling Peopleand How to Communicate Effectively and Handle Difficult People.

Like modern coaches and psychologists, some prominent founders of the world's religions also strongly advise cooling-off to deal with hostilities. Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, advised his followers to be silent when they are angry in order to deal with hostile forces.

“If one of you got angry while standing then sit down, or if sitting down then lay down. If anger does not go away then do Wudu [a religious ritual of washing parts of the human body],” the prophet said.