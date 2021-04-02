Eastern Europe is witnessing a significant spike in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as fears of a revived conflict spread.

After the Russian invasion of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, the Ukranian military and pro-Russian separatists within the country have fought an ongoing battle. The skirmishes have been primarily taking place since 2014 in Donbass, the ethnically-Russian eastern region of Ukraine. The ongoing low-intensity conflict is believed to have taken the lives of at least 14,000 people.

Military strategists note that Russia’s use of ‘Little Green Men’ is a form of hybrid warfare that minimises detection and maximises deniability. Only a week earlier, four Ukranian soldiers were killed by heavy artillery in Donbass, suggesting that the separatists enjoy access to heavy firepower, beyond the norm for guerilla insurgents.

With none to turn to, Ukraine is facing the challenge head on. In March, Ukraine’s foremost military commander Ruslan Khomchak said that the Russian encroachment was a threat to NATO and Ukraine. In the past, Ukraine has considered joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but backs down after strong Russian threats promising it will never accept a NATO-member state on its border.

Khomchak also warned of a steady concentration of Russian soldiers and heavy equipment along the border.

Within Russia, the Kommersant national newspaper reported that the military deliveries to the Ukraine were large enough to disrupt the civilian movement of goods via rail such as agricultural tractors ahead of the spring harvest.

The United States has also expressed concern that a renewed outbreak of conflict will occur, particularly after the expiry of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on April 1.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been characterised by multiple ceasefires, with both sides claiming its violation by their adversary multiple times.

While it’s difficult to pin down the precise day when the concentration began, a number of open source videos and images seem to show heavy armour, mobile artillery emplacements, and tank destroyers on trains headed to the Ukraine. The images and videos began emerging on Twitter as early as March 27. Other sightings include large driven convoys bearing soldiers, and aircraft squadrons flying towards the south-east.