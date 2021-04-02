A video circulating on social media shows armed men in uniform shooting at a group of people and then kicking their dead bodies down a cliff in Northern Ethiopia, where a brutal conflict has been raging since November 2020.

At least four more videos have emerged online revealing the killings of civilians, and in March, a BBC Africa Eye investigation confirmed it as evidence of a massacre carried out by the Ethiopian army.

The videos show members of the Ethiopian army firing at people at close range, as well as soldiers openly mocking and insulting the dead.

"I wish we could pour gas over them and burn them," a voice can be heard in one of the videos, while second voice says: “Burn their bodies like the Indians do."

"We don't show mercy," voice of another armed man.

Geolocating precise locations of the atrocities captured in videos, the investigation found that the incident took place close to the town of Mahbere Dego in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

Tigray has become the centre of intense fighting between the Ethiopian army and the forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that previously has been ruling the region.

A full-blown conflict erupted when the Tigray People's Liberation Front’s regional government besieged a key Ethiopian military base, a move that angered the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In response, he ordered a federal offensive in the region, marking the beginning of the conflict.