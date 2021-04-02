Opponents of military rule in Myanmar have marched, observed "flower strikes" and sought alternative ways to communicate after most users were cut off from the internet, undaunted by the bloody suppression of protests during the past two months.

The authorities, who have already shut down mobile data, ordered internet providers from Friday to cut wireless broadband, depriving most customers of access.

In response, anti-coup groups shared radio frequencies, mobile apps such as maps that work without a data connection, and tips for using SMS messages as an alternative to data services to communicate.

Hundreds of people have been killed demonstrating since the February1 coup, and many people have been using social media to publicise the security forces' excesses and to organise against military rule.

Fresh violence

Violent incidents occurred regularly in different parts of the country on Friday between the security forces and people set against military rule.

In the town of Tamu on the Indian border, a policemen who supported the democracy movement was killed on Friday in a clash with security forces, the Monywa Gazette reported.

Separately, security forces opened fire at a rally near the central city of Mandalay, wounding four people, two critically, according to three domestic media organisations.

In the commercial hub of Yangon, a Myanmar employee of South Korea's Shinhan Bank died on Friday after being shot in the head while travelling in a minibus two days earlier, the bank said, adding it was discussing the situation with the government.

Adding to the chaos in the former British colony, also known as Burma, hostilities between the armed forces and ethnic minority insurgents have broken out in at least two regions.

'Flower strikes'

Across the country, demonstrators held "flower strikes," leaving bouquets, some with messages of defiance, at places associated with activists killed by the security forces.

People held up roses while making three-finger salutes, a symbol of resistance. Entire benches were covered in flowers and anti-coup messages.

One arrangement of dandelions and red roses on a lakeside walkway read: "Myanmar is bleeding."

Despite the internet shutdown, users were still able to upload pictures of marches, flower strikes and a funeral of a slain protester.