The Ever Given has now been dislodged from the Great Bitter Lake, approximately halfway up the Suez Canal in Egypt. But sight of the mountain-sized (1,312ft, 200,000 tonnes) ship that ran aground causing a massive jam of sea traffic ought to remain ominous in the mind of Egyptians and the world.

The Abdel Fatah el Sisi regime, when faced with a real problem, reacted with its typical mixture of absurd propaganda and stupidity.

Many a meme was made in jest regarding the absurdity of the huge vessel blocking the canal – the internet was awash with jokes about giant plungers and little diggers.

But the jokes hide a much darker reality for Egypt and the regime.

Now that the Ever Given has been freed, many will simply conclude ‘accidents happen’, but the reality is that the Suez Canal, like almost everything in Egypt under Sisi, has been not simply been ‘mismanaged’, but meddled with for the sake of kleptocratic profiteering.

Before the onset of e-commerce and click-of-the-button transactions, the Suez Canal made the world of trade strikingly more rapid by linking the North Atlantic with the Indian Ocean, cutting out the notoriously long and arduous South Atlantic trading route.

We now live in a world where the boundaries of time and space, in terms of trade and commerce, are rendered non-existent by the cyberworld. But the Ever Given crisis reminds us that we still very much rely on the perilous world of ‘hard trade’.

We still need giant ships to transfer goods from one side of the world to the other and we still need waterways like the Suez Canal to do so. Thus, when Sisi came to power via military coup and sham election, one of his first acts was to order an $8 billion ‘widening’ and partial expansion of the canal, creating a bypass in which ships travelling in opposite directions could pass each other.

Dubbed the ‘New Suez Canal’, the ‘expansion’ of the canal was termed by Sisi as Egypt’s ‘gift to the world’ (they even had banners with this slogan emblazoned on it on the streets of Egyptian cities). Big name foreign leaders attended the veritable carnival of contrived patriotism that accompanied its opening.

Sisi was right about it being a ‘gift’, but what he was less conspicuous about is to who the gift was for – it certainly wasn’t the ‘world’.

In fact, the world, or at least international experts on the canal, were miffed by the project, claiming its massive cost outweighed any conceivable economic benefit. We now know that it certainly hasn’t made the likelihood of incidents like the Ever Given crisis less likely, so what was the point?