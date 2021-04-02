Turkey launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 14, and at least 8.2 million people have received their first jabs. 6.4 million people have received both doses.

But how about foreigners who reside in Turkey?

Eligibility to receive a vaccine depends on the residency status of foreigners living in the country. Anyone holding a residency card can be given a shot by going through the same process as Turkish citizens. How they navigate the system is no different than Turkish nationals who are prioritised as per age group.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry's calendar, health care staff and students, people over the age of 65, the disabled and adults who work in nursing homes, were vaccinated by February 24.

The second category includes people between 50 and 64, as well as essential workers and those with at least one chronic disease. Employees of defence, interior, and justice ministries, and people working in critical positions such as prisons, transportation and security, fall within this second category.