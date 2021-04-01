US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Bosnia to pursue limited changes to its constitution needed to reform the electoral system and protect the rights of all its citizens.

In a letter to the country's three-member interethnic presidency, Blinken made clear that the United States would not push for a radical overhaul of the peace deal it helped broker to end Bosnia's war in the 1990s.

"We have seen earlier reform efforts fail in Bosnia and Herzegovina ... by trying to do too much at once," Blinken said in the letter published by the Sarajevo news portal Klix.

The United States was the key force bringing warring Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks to the same table at a US Air Force base near Dayton, Ohio, to negotiate the end of the 1992-1995 war, in which about 100,000 people died and about 2 million left their homes.

Bosnia's constitution is part of the Dayton peace accords, which ended the war but has proven to be insufficient to move the country forward to membership in the European Union and NATO.