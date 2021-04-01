The pandemic has led to the global shortage of semiconductors or chips, and now the auto industry is reeling from being affected by this crisis, too.

With chips needed in mobile phones, game consoles, and TVs, the global auto industry is also dependent on them.

South Korea’s giant automobile maker, Hyundai Motor Co, said on Tuesday that it plans to temporarily suspend production at its Ulsan No.1 plant in South Korea due to chip and component supply issues from April 7-14.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to take prompt and necessary measures and optimize production in line with the supply conditions,” Hyundai said in a statement.

Toyota’s Czech unit, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic, has already announced its decision to halt production in Kolin, east of Prague, for two weeks due to the same reason.

It is not only car manufacturers - other tech companies that manufacture TVs, computers, game consoles, and mobile phones, have also been experiencing the negative effects of the crisis.

What chip shortage means for auto industry

The automobile industry has become increasingly dependent on semiconductors for various features within cars, from driver-assistance to emergency braking.

Auto electronics, which includes everything from LCD screens to in-car systems, are set to account for 45 percent of a car's production cost by 2030, according to a Deloitte report.

The cost of semiconductor-based components used in these electronics is projected to rise to $475 in 2020, and $600 in 2030.

The chip crisis has forced many automobile giants, Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co, General Motors, and Ford, to curtail the production of less profitable vehicles.

Now, millions of cars that are almost finished, except for the chips that would complete them, are waiting for these integral, tiny semiconductors.

Automakers used about $40 billion of chips in 2018, according to Digitimes Research, and demand is increasing. Moreover, fully electric vehicles need twice as much, while self-driving ones will use far more.

According to data firm IHS Markit, the crisis could impact nearly 1.3 million units of global light vehicle production in the first quarter of this year.

A fire at a chip factory owned by Japanese Renesas Electronics Corp, which accounts for 30 percent of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, has deepened the crisis, IHS added.