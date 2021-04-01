The most senior Black adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, a day after a report on racial disparities concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism.

Samuel Kasumu will leave his job as a special adviser for civil society and communities next month, the British prime minister’s 10 Downing St office said on Thursday adding that the aide's departure had “been his plan for several months.”

Downing Street denied the resignation was related to Wednesday’s publication of a report by the government-appointed Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which concluded that Britain is not a systemically racist country.

But Simon Woolley, a former government equalities adviser and a member of the UK House of Lords, said Kasumu’s exit was connected to the “grubby” and “divisive” report.

He said there was a “crisis at No 10 when it comes to acknowledging and dealing with persistent race inequality.”

Kasumu considered quitting in February. He wrote a resignation letter, obtained by the BBC, that accused Johnson’s Conservative Party of pursuing “a politics steeped in division.” He was persuaded to stay in his job temporarily.

Racial equality report

The Conservative government launched the commission's inquiry into racial disparities in the wake of anti-racism protests last year. The panel of experts concluded that while “outright racism” exists in Britain, the country is not “institutionally racist” or “rigged” against ethnic minorities.