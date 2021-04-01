Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has arrived in Riyadh on his first visit to Saudi Arabia since formally taking office last May.

Iraq will never become a launchpad for attacks on Saudi Arabia, Kadhimi pledged on Wednesday during a long-awaited visit to the kingdom aimed at forging closer economic and security ties.

The Iraqi premier was accompanied by a large delegation during the visit to Saudi Arabia where five memoranda of understanding were signed between the two countries in various fields.

READ MORE: Yemen's Houthis warn of 'harsher military attacks' on Saudi Arabia

Security concerns

In January, explosive-laden drones crashed into the main royal palace in Riyadh, with American media citing US officials as saying they were launched from neighbouring Iraq.

Saudi officials did not publicly disclose any details on the reported attack on the sprawling Al Yamama complex, the official residence, and office of King Salman as well as the main base of the royal court.

But the news raised alarm in a country that has frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, where Riyadh-backed forces are engaged in a six-year conflict.

A relatively unknown militant group in Iraq calling itself the Righteous Promise Brigade claimed responsibility for the strike, but it was considered by security experts to be a front for more entrenched Iran-backed militias.

Kadhemi said the group's claim was "not true" and insisted that the attack was not launched from Iraq.

"We will not allow any attack on the kingdom," he told reporters after what his aides described as an hours-long meeting with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"There haven't been any attacks" from Iraq.

"There have been attempts by some to ... disrupt relations" between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, he added, without elaborating.