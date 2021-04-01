Nestled in the Kurtulus neighbourhood of the cosmopolitan Sisli district, is a small, unassuming pastry shop. At first glance, the displays and shelves of Ustun Palmie are stacked with usual Turkish patisserie fare-- cakes, chocolates, crispy grissini, savoury pogacas and soft acmas.

But come Christmas and Easter, crowds of customers greeting each other in Armenian, Greek and Turkish hint at the uniqueness of this shop, and of continuing traditions from an Istanbul past.

As the world speeds towards online shopping, Ustun Palmie likes to do business at its own pace. The elderly in the community come in person, or place orders by phone, as they have been doing for years. The TikTok-themed ringtones reverberate through the shop, and co-owner Hulya shares how much she loves these multilingual chatterings in her shop.

For decades, Istanbul’s Rum (Greek Orthodox) and Armenian communities have frequented the various pastry shops of Fehmi Yildiran, a Turk who is famous for his Paskalya coregi, or Easter pastries.

A symbol of abundance, the soft, aromatic, and slightly chewy loaves have a central role in the Rum community’s Easter festivities: it is served at churches after Easter mass, and gifted to family, friends and neighbours alongside dyed eggs.

Though a version of the loaf can be found at almost every local bakery in Turkey, the bread at Ustun Palmie has almost a legendary status among not only Istanbulites, but those around the globe.

Fehmi Yildiran credits his Rum teachers.

“I learned everything I know from my masters,” he explains.

“In those days, the best corek came from Lozan Patisserie, which is where I started as an apprentice.”

Born in 1938 in Turkey’s Bolu, Yildiran set off to Istanbul in search of work when he was fourteen. His brother helped him secure an apprenticeship at a pastry shop in Beyoglu.

“Back then, the only pastry shops [in Istanbul] could be found in Beyoglu,” he says, reminiscing the pomp and grandeur of a Beyoglu of decades past. “And you couldn’t just walk into Beyoglu swinging your arms like nowadays, you had to get [dressed up]!”

At the time, he recalls that there were only 26 patisseries in all of Istanbul, and all were owned by members of Istanbul’s various religious and ethnic minorities.

It was in those years that he developed a close relationship with the Rum, Armenian, Jewish and other communities in Istanbul, and particularly with the Rum community.

He got married and settled his family in Beyoglu's Tarlabasi. Both he and his daughter, Hulya Yildiran, who currently co-runs the patisserie with her brother-in-law, recall those days fondly.

“I feel very lucky that I grew up where I did, I didn’t learn discrimination,” Hulya says, recalling a time when neighbours and friends of different backgrounds celebrated each other’s holidays.

“We loved each other, we went to each other’s houses, celebrated our holidays together,” Fehmi says. “I learned to eat and drink well from them!”

“But now, most [of them] have left, and we’re left [continuing this job], you see how it is,” he says with sorrow.