At least four people, including a child, have been shot and killed at an office building in Southern California.

The incident late on Wednesday night is the third such shooting in the United States in weeks, with 18 people killed in two separate gun violence incidents in March.

The shooter, whose motivations are so far unknown, on Wednesday evening sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, police lieutenant Jennifer Amat said, adding the suspect was in a critical condition.

She continued that officers were still working to determine whether the wound was self-inflicted or a result of an exchange of fire with police.

Police did not release any more information about the victims, but said that a fifth individuali, a woman, had been hospitalised and was in a critical condition.

"The situation has been stabilised and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said in a post to their Facebook page.

The incident began around 5:30 pm local time on the upper floor of a small office building in the city of Orange.

Exchanged fire