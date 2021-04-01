WORLD
3 MIN READ
Slovak president appoints new government, ends crisis over Russian vaccine
Secret deal exposed a month ago involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine has plunged country into a crippling political crisis.
Slovak president appoints new government, ends crisis over Russian vaccine
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, right, appoints members of the new Government to be headed by Prime Minister Eduard Heger, left, in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Thursday April 1, 2021. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
April 1, 2021

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has appointed Eduard Heger prime minister, ending a month-long political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

President Zuzana Caputova appointed the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Thursday two days after the previous government of Igor Matovic resigned.

It was the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic but the move kept the same four-party coalition in power and avoided the possibility of an early election.

The crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light a month ago involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

The populist prime minister orchestrated the deal despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

Two of them, Freedom and Solidarity and For People, demanded his resignation in order for the coalition — which holds a comfortable parliamentary majority — to survive.

The crisis paralysed the government in one of the hardest-hit European Union countries. The nation of 5.4 million has registered 9,790 deaths.

Heger, who is a close ally of Matovic and deputy head of his Ordinary People party, served as the finance minister and deputy prime minister in the previous government.

Matovic is assuming those posts in the new government.

RECOMMENDED

Beside that swap, the government has a new health minister and no immediate labor and social affairs minister who is expected to be appointed later. The rest remains the same.

READ MORE: Slovak PM Matovic steps down over handling of pandemic

After winning the parliamentary election on an anti-corruption ticket, Matovic struck a deal a year ago to govern with the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity party; the conservative For People, a party established by for mer President Andrej Kiska; and We Are Family, a populist right-wing group that is allied with France’s far-right National Rally party.

OLANO won the election in 2020 with an anti-corruption agenda following the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancée in 2018. A series of investigations have started since it came to power.

"I believe there will be accord and unity among us, because the clean-up of Slovakia still continues," Heger said.

The country of 5.5 million has seen the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations drop in the past few weeks, slowly descending from a peak last month during which it had ranked among the world's worst-hit countries.

READ MORE: Slovakia's election winner to form four-party government

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG