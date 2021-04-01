WORLD
5 MIN READ
Pakistan defers plans to resume imports from India
Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says trade decision “deferred” until New Delhi restores India-administered Kashmir’s special status.
Pakistan defers plans to resume imports from India
FILE PHOTO: A man works in the field near the fenced border between India-Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu on March 1, 2019. / Reuters
By Deniz Uyar
April 1, 2021

Pakistan’s government has deferred on plans to allow limited imports of sugar, cotton and wheat from India after a political backlash against the move.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters on Thursday the decision had been "deferred" until New Delhi restored Indian-administered Kashmir's special status.

The government's economic coordination committee earlier said on Wednesday that import permits would be approved in a bid to rein in rampant inflation, but politicians criticised the apparent thaw in relations with their rival neighbour.

Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had said the government made the decision "in the interest of the people", when asked why trade was resuming despite no change in New Delhi's position on Kashmir, a divided territory claimed in full by both countries.

READ MORE:Can India and Pakistan really open a new chapter?

Kashmir conflict

Pakistan was one of the leading buyers of Indian cotton until 2019, when Islamabad banned imports of goods from India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its portion of the Kashmir region that both countries claim.

Both countries withdrew their top diplomats, and consular staff were expelled or withdrawn.

There has been a frosty stand-off since, but signs of rapprochement recently have included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanging letters, as well as a resumption of talks last week on the use of resources from their shared Indus River.

Bloomberg reported last week that the United Arab Emirates had brokered secret back-channel talks between the two South Asian nations.

Asked at a press conference Wednesday why the trade was resuming despite there being no change in New Delhi's position on Kashmir, Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said the government had to make decisions "in the interest of the people".

"If opening trade with some country lessens burden on the pocket of an ordinary person, there is no harm in it," Azhar told a news conference in Islamabad.

"The price of sugar in our neighbour India is quite a bit lower than Pakistan."

RECOMMENDED

"Cutting trade ties with India was an emotional decision and now the resumption of these ties is an economic compulsion," Farrukh Saleem, an economist and financial and political analyst, told AFP.

READ MORE:An independent central bank is in Pakistan’s favour, says ex-governor

Price checks

Azhar only took up his position on Tuesday after Khan sacked his predecessor for failing to check runaway inflation.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund resumed its $6 billion bailout programme with Pakistan, which was paused after the coronavirus outbreak, sending an installment of nearly $500 million this week.

Pakistan went on to make its first foray in nearly five years into the global treasury market, with an oversubscribed issue of $2.5 billion in Eurobonds.

"Inquiries for sugar and cotton are going on for price checking," said the India head of a global trading firm, who declined to be identified due to company policy.

Not everyone had welcomed the move. The chairman of the Cotton Ginners Forum in Pakistan, Ishan ul Haque, said an unlimited import of cotton and yarn from India would affect the country's agriculture and cotton industry.

Given the expected arrival of the new cotton crop in June, he said there should be a limit on imports so price stability could be ensured.

The trade is open until June 30 for local private sector to import the sugar while cotton and cotton yarns could be brought in by both the private companies and Pakistan's government bodies.

New Delhi is yet to make any comment on the decision.

READ MORE:Pakistan's PM Imran Khan wins vote of confidence as opposition protests

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG