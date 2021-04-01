Pakistan’s government has deferred on plans to allow limited imports of sugar, cotton and wheat from India after a political backlash against the move.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters on Thursday the decision had been "deferred" until New Delhi restored Indian-administered Kashmir's special status.

The government's economic coordination committee earlier said on Wednesday that import permits would be approved in a bid to rein in rampant inflation, but politicians criticised the apparent thaw in relations with their rival neighbour.

Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had said the government made the decision "in the interest of the people", when asked why trade was resuming despite no change in New Delhi's position on Kashmir, a divided territory claimed in full by both countries.

Kashmir conflict

Pakistan was one of the leading buyers of Indian cotton until 2019, when Islamabad banned imports of goods from India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its portion of the Kashmir region that both countries claim.

Both countries withdrew their top diplomats, and consular staff were expelled or withdrawn.

There has been a frosty stand-off since, but signs of rapprochement recently have included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanging letters, as well as a resumption of talks last week on the use of resources from their shared Indus River.

Bloomberg reported last week that the United Arab Emirates had brokered secret back-channel talks between the two South Asian nations.

"If opening trade with some country lessens burden on the pocket of an ordinary person, there is no harm in it," Azhar told a news conference in Islamabad.

"The price of sugar in our neighbour India is quite a bit lower than Pakistan."