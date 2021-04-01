Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had looked fresh-faced and healthy when she appeared before a court by video-conferencing in the capital Naypyitaw and she said she hoped the people of the country would stay healthy, her lawyer said in an interview.

But Min Min Soe told the media on Thursday it wasn't clear if the former State Counselor knew of the bloody events currently roiling the country, with more than 500 dead at the hands of the security forces since the 1 February coup that overthrew her government.

"I'm not able to say whether she is aware of what is happening outside due to the circumstances yesterday and today at court. She may know or not know but I can't guess," the lawyer said.

"She did not give any comment but she said to all citizens please be healthy, try to be healthy," she added.

Suu Kyi's court hearing

Thursday was only the second time an outside visitor was able to see Suu Kyi since she was detained during the coup.

Min Min Soe had also seen her, 24 hours earlier, again by video link.

She has been detained on several minor criminal charges, and the army said it is investigating more serious allegations of corruption against her.

There had been speculation that she might face even more charges on Thursday but these did not materialize.

Her supporters dismiss the legal actions as politically motivated, aimed at discrediting her and preventing her from returning to the political arena, where she is the country's most popular figure.

Allaying fears about the health of the 75 year old former Nobel Peace laureate, Min Min Soe said "Today she wore a dark blue Yaw (traditional-style) dress and a face mask and her face was animated just like yesterday. It was good to see her today and yesterday via conferencing. She is healthy."

Her case was adjourned and will continue later this month.,

Shutdowns and sanctions

Myanmar's military rulers ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said on Thursday.

The instruction to halt wireless broadband services was relayed to employees of one provider in an email seen by Reuters, which did not state a reason for the order. It also said the current mobile internet shutdown would continue and by law it had to comply with the directive.

Also on Thursday, Britain sanctioned a conglomerate that is linked to the Myanmar military.

The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) come into effect immediately.

"The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Nationwide protests

Myanmar activists held protests across the country overnight on Thursday two months after the military seized power, as a United Nations special envoy warned that "a bloodbath is imminent" because of the intensified crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations.

The envoy's warning follows a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in frontier regions.

At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar's most powerful rebel groups, DVB news reported.