Britain should be seen as a "model for other white-majority countries" but more still needs to be done, a review into race inequality has said, a conclusion that provoked fury from critics who branded it a "whitewash."

"The impediments and disparities do exist, they are varied, and ironically very few of them are directly to do with racism. Too often 'racism' is the catch-all explanation, and can be simply implicitly accepted rather than explicitly examined," Tony Sewell, the commission's chairperson, also said in a foreword to the report released on Wednesday.

"Put simply we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities," said Sewell.

The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government after widespread Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States.

The BLM movement, which saw tens of thousands of Britons join demonstrations, caused Britain, like other Western countries, to look more closely at race relations and its colonial past, with campaigners demanding action to end structural bias.

At the time, protest organisers said Johnson's choices for the commission did not represent their views and should be replaced because those appointed, like Sewell, a Black educational consultant, did not believe that Britain had a problem with institutional racism.

Prime Minister Johnson hailed "this important piece of work," which he said was a detailed, data-led examination of inequality and the Conservative government would now consider its 24 recommendations.

"The entirety of government remains fully committed to building a fairer Britain and taking the action needed to address disparities wherever they exist," he said.

Whitewashing 'deep-rooted problems'