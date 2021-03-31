GALKAYO, Somalia - Early last year, Aswad Mohamed’s son, Raage*, 18, and his friends were playing football when some men approached them and asked if they wanted to go to Europe without paying money.

“You will first be taken to Turkey for education and then you can escape to Europe with no trouble,” the men promised.

The following day, Raage left the house without informing his mother. “I thought he went to school but when I returned from work in the evening, he was nowhere to be found,” said Mohamed.

The following morning, news of army recruitment by the government spread in the town quickly. Mohamed joined other parents who were also looking for their missing sons. They rushed to Dhusamareeb, the administrative city of Galmudug state. But it was too late, her son was among dozens of youth who were transferred to Mogadishu.

A few days later, Raage called his mother from the capital to say goodbye and told her about the “opportunity” he was given. “There is no way I could stop him, he was put in a highly guarded location and was not allowed to go outside,” she said. “The men who lied to him in the football pitch were government officials”.

After seven months of silence, he called her again, this time - much to her shock - from a hospital bed in Eritrea where he was admitted for an injury sustained during training in a camp.

“I was heartbroken,” she said. “He told me that his injury was not life- threatening. I was extremely worried for him. He called me from a doctor’s phone and I haven’t heard from him since then”.

In the past two years, the federal government has been ramping up enlisting young recruits as part of its national strategy to build a strong Somali army, which they hope would fully take over the security of the country from the African Union Forces (AMISOM).

A double tragedy

In the central town of Baladweyne, single father Geedi* has been looking for his three sons aged 25, 20 and 18 for almost two years. “They were told they would be trained in Qatar and would return to serve in the national army with a good salary,” he said. “Instead, two of them called me from Eritrea in November last year, the whereabouts of their brother is still unknown. They said they finished the training and were preparing to return to Somalia but I haven’t heard from them since then”.

In early January, reports emerged of hundreds of Somali soldiers who were allegedly killed in the Tigray conflict. This triggered many parents to take to the streets in several cities, demanding the government to reveal the whereabouts of their missing sons.

“It is a double tragedy,” said Geedi. “Your loved ones killed in a war they have nothing to do with and you cannot find their bodies to bury them, is like dying twice. No official has contacted us yet. The only hope we have now is God”.