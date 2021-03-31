Pakistan seems to be undergoing a transformative policy shift as its policy makers wean it away from geostrategy towards geoeconomics. This is a sharp policy detour for Pakistan whose sole focus in the past was projecting itself as a geostrategic ally of the West during the Cold War and the global 'War against Terror'.

Earlier this month, senior Pakistani military and civilian leadership participated in the Islamabad Security Dialogue – a first of its kind conference that set the tone for this policy shift. The attendees included Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa.

Pakistan’s shift has pivoted around the country becoming a regional hub of economic connectivity in South Asia and is driven by the “sincere desire to re-cast Pakistan’s image as a peace-loving and useful member of the international community”.

The biggest takeaway from the conference was one of the four pillars of Pakistan’s geoeconomics shift: “noninterference of any kind” in the internal affairs of Pakistan’s neighboring and regional countries. This is significant not only for Pakistan, but for the region as well. A blemish on Pakistan remains its alleged supportof terrorism in India-administered Kashmir – something that has sabotaged prospects of broader economic cooperation in the region.

What should the world make of Pakistan’s new dalliance with geoeconomics? Does the world have reason to be sanguine about Pakistan’s change of heart?

Traditionally, Pakistan has been viewed with suspicion in global power centres. India has repeatedly gunned for Pakistan’s head and urged the world to take Pakistan at face value. In June 2018, Pakistan was moved to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey listdue to its failure to curb terrorist financing and money laundering. Despite making substantial progress, Pakistan remains on the FATF grey list.

Pakistan has made some hard choices over the years such as sitting in a tight embrace with China, which obliged Pakistan by investing a mammoth $62 billion in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor – a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Despite this, Pakistan has remained hamstrung by a weak economy which has been repeatedly bailed outby the IMF.

Pakistan’s relationship with its archnemesis, India, also hit a new low in August 2019 when India formally annexed India-administered Kashmir into its territory through a controversial constitutional amendment. Pakistan tried to “internationalise” Kashmir, but its plea fell on deaf ears.

Despite India’s dangerous drift towards authoritarianism under the BJP government, the world opted to side with India, a country of 1.3 billion people.

It is in this context that Pakistan seems to have realised that it is time to change tack.