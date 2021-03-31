WORLD
Pots ring out as junta takes CNN on embedded tour of Myanmar
Opponents of army's February 1 coup voice concern that foreign journalists will not be shown a full picture of the situation in the troubled country.
Protesters gather during a protest against the military coup in Yangon on March 31, 2021. / AFP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
March 31, 2021

People in Myanmar's main city, Yangon, have banged pots and pans in a show of defiance against the ruling junta during a visit to the city by a news crew from CNN travelling in a heavily armed convoy.

Opponents of the army's February 1 coup voiced concern that the journalists would not be shown a full picture of the situation in Myanmar, where security forces have killed more than 500 civilians in attempts to suppress anti-junta protests.

"The phone doesn't pick the sound well but people were banging pots and pans as our heavily armed convoy drove past," CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said in a social media post.

'We are not OK'

CNN did not respond immediately to a request for comment on whether the team would be able to present a full picture and conditions for the visit.

One Twitter user, identified as San San, wrote that people believed the CNN correspondent would be shown false evidence by the junta and given the impression that the situation was under control.

"We are banging pots and pans simultaneously at 1 PM to show her peacefully that we all are against the military coup and we are actually not OK!" the Twitter user wrote.

A junta spokesman did not answer a call to request comment.

At least 48 journalists have been detained by the junta since it overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group. 

At least 25 of them are still in detention.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
